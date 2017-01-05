Increasing flu cases make St. Joseph’s / Candler Hospital implement visitor restrictions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For the protection of patients, visitors, and co-workers at St. Joseph’s Hospital Candler Hospital a visitor restriction has been set in place.

According to reports the flu cases started to increase in the month of November and have increased exponentially this past week (approximately the week of 01/30/16). Reports say the outpatient visits for “influenza-like” illnesses more than doubled the state’s baseline.

Visitor Restriction Details

Do not visit any St. Joseph’s/Candler patient if you have any signs or symptoms of influenza.

Children under the age of 18 are not permitted to visit any patients at St. Joseph’s/Candler.

Those under the age of 18 cannot visit patients at the Telfair Birthplace at Candler Hospital unless they are the primary caretaker.

Only children seeking treatment should come to the hospitals.

Children under the age of 18 are not permitted to wait for family in any waiting area.

Patients can only receive two visitors at a time.

Flu-like symptoms include

Fever (100 degrees or more)

Cough

Sore throat

Muscle/joint/body aches

Headache

Nausea/vomiting/diarrhea

To help prevent the spread of the flu, please wash your hands regularly, cover your cough and sneezes, and get the flu vaccine. The vaccine can be obtained at any of the St. Joseph’s/Candler Medical Group Management primary care offices. Call 912-819-8888 for an appointment. www.sjchs.org/medical-group.