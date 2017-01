Savannah, Ga — (WSAV-TV) For most, a basketball shot is difficult to make; “Buckets” from The Harlem Globetrotters shows his skills with a shot – not easily forgotten.

Just recently, the Globetrotter climbed the roof of the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. The ‘100 feet below and 100 feet out’ attempt was a success. This amazing shot was a publicity stunt for the Globetrotters’ Bay Area Tour – happening later in the month.