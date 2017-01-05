Georgia Southern, Armstrong State merger to be studied

An announcement is expected Friday from the Georgia Board of Regents about a proposed merger between Georgia Southern University in Statesboro and Armstrong State University in Savannah.

State Sen. Lester Jackson, of Savannah, serves on the state senate higher education committee and told News 3 cost savings is one reason for the proposal.

Faculty and Staff at ASU have been wondering about the school’s future after president Linda Bleicken retired at the end of 2016, but a search for her replacement wasn’t launched.

Campus consolidations have been a priority of the University System of Georgia since 2011. That’s when initiatives were launched to strengthen the system.

Stay with News 3 for updates.