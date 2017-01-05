Dead body recovered in Long County

Long County (WSAV) – A developing story out of Long County, where officials are on scene of a fatal accident.

Georgia State Patrol Trooper Markus White says the body of a woman was recovered from a body of water on Mill Pond Road earlier this afternoon.

Ray Purcell, an emergency medical technician, says he arrived on scene shortly after 5:30 to find the vehicle upside down in the water. Purcell tells us initial attempts were made to find out if the vehicle was occupied. Due to the darkness of the water and the vehicle being upside down rescuers were unable to find out if it was occupied until a tow truck was able to move the vehicle on its side. He says the occupant of the vehicle was deceased.

The victim’s name has not been released and the cause of the accident remains under investigation.