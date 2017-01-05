‘Dancing through the Decades’ fundraiser to benefit Savannah Black Heritage Festival

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published:
15392791_1288803337806890_1944475375180848445_o

A favorite community events returns next weekend — the 6th annual “Dancing through the Decades” fundraiser for the Savannah Black Heritage Festival. Festival Coordinator, Shirley James has details on this year’s event and how you can get down for a great cause.

Details:
Dancing through the Decades
Saturday, January 14
8 pm – 12 midnight
Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum
460 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd
$35 per person
$280 reserved table for 8

Purchase tickets on Eventbrite here.

Advance ticket sales only! No tickets at the door!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s