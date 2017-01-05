‘Dancing through the Decades’ fundraiser to benefit Savannah Black Heritage Festival

A favorite community events returns next weekend — the 6th annual “Dancing through the Decades” fundraiser for the Savannah Black Heritage Festival. Festival Coordinator, Shirley James has details on this year’s event and how you can get down for a great cause.

Details:

Dancing through the Decades

Saturday, January 14

8 pm – 12 midnight

Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum

460 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd

$35 per person

$280 reserved table for 8

Purchase tickets on Eventbrite here.

Advance ticket sales only! No tickets at the door!