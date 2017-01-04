Train derails in Brooklyn; dozens hurt

BROOKLYN, NY (WSAV/NBC) – NBC News New York is reporting that an LIRR train has derailed at the Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn during the morning rush hour. It has been reported that nearly three dozen people are injured.

It has been reported that nearly three dozen people are injured.

Emergency officials say 32 people were hurt when the train plowed into the terminal around 8:30 a.m.; all were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The exact number of people injured has not been confirmed yet.

Some people were carried away on stretchers. Others were sitting outside the train holding ice packs to their heads.

Reports from the scene said some people were bleeding from cuts.

Railroad officials said they had no immediate information on the cause of the accident, which happened at around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Pictures from social media show that the derailment took place on track 6 and the train at a slightly tipped angle.

The LIRR tweeted only that customers should expect delays in and out of the transit hub “due to an incident” at the terminal.

Passengers described the train pulling into the station, followed by a crash and a loud boom, after which the train’s doors opened.

“I don’t know, all I remember is being on the floor,” one visibly shaken woman who had been on the train told NBC 4 New York between tears. Several people complained of neck and back injuries.

Despite the clear damage, many people were able to walk out.

Anticipate possible delays into and out of Atlantic Terminal this morning due to an incident at the terminal. — LIRR (@LIRR) January 4, 2017

Four months ago, a New Jersey Transit train crashed into the Hoboken Terminal in New Jersey which killed a woman on the platform and injured about 100 others. That investigation is still ongoing.