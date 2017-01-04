Top Job Trends for Recent College Grads

If you’ve just graduated from college, now’s about the time you’re probably wondering–what next?

By Published:
georgia-zippia-report

Savannah, Ga — (WSAV)

ZIPPIA

For most of you, the answer will be simple: find a job. And for many of you, the answer will be: find any job. Because we’ve all heard the horror stories of graduating and the pickings being slim, we’ve decided to go ahead and save you some trouble.

After some research and number crunching, we’ve determined the 10 best jobs for recent college grads in Georgia. Here they are:

  1. Airline Pilots, Copilots, and Flight Engineers
  2. Database Administrators
  3. Management Analysts
  4. Kindergarten Teachers, Except Special Education
  5. Computer Systems Analysts
  6. Web Developers
  7. Medical and Clinical Laboratory Technologists
  8. Multimedia Artists and Animators
  9. Sales Engineers
  10. Electronics Engineers, Except Computer

We know what you’re thinking–airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers? Really?

You’ll want to keep reading to find out just how we came up with this list and why each job made the cut. Yes, even pilot.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s