Top Job Trends for Recent College Grads

Savannah, Ga — (WSAV)

For most of you, the answer will be simple: find a job. And for many of you, the answer will be: find any job. Because we’ve all heard the horror stories of graduating and the pickings being slim, we’ve decided to go ahead and save you some trouble.

After some research and number crunching, we’ve determined the 10 best jobs for recent college grads in Georgia. Here they are:

We know what you’re thinking–airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers? Really?

You’ll want to keep reading to find out just how we came up with this list and why each job made the cut. Yes, even pilot.