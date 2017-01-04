Student Success Expo Happening Saturday!

Savannah, Ga –(WSAV) Join us for the 8th Annual Student Success Expo and STEM Festival on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at the Savannah Mall from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. In addition to college and career information, attendees will enjoy interactive displays and learn about all public school options across the district while gaining valuable information related to program pathways. Students and parents will find a wide range of educational pathways that are sure to inspire the thirst for knowledge and higher learning.

Students will have an opportunity to apply and speak to college representatives. The Student Success Expo and STEM Festival is an event that has continued to grow – drawing thousands of participants each year to learn about the seamless transition from elementary, middle, and high school to post-secondary education.

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System’s Choice Program (formerly known as Specialty) Application process will also kick-off at the Expo. Parents will be able to apply on-site for the specialty school of their choice (SY 17-18).

The event will also include student competitions, interactive booth displays and prize giveaways. Admission and parking is free and open to the public.