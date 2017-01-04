Search Underway for Convenience Store Robbery

Police need your help finding Suspect.

burton-county-shell-food-mart

Savannah, Ga — (WSAV-TV) A search is underway right for the man who robbed a Beaufort County convenience store.

The Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in identifying the subject responsible for last Tuesday’s Burton Shell Food Mart (3530 Trask Pkwy, Beaufort, SC 29906) armed robbery.

The subject was described as an African American male, 5’05” tall, approximately 200 pounds and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

He was armed with a black semi-automatic pistol.

 

Anyone with information is encouraged to Contact

Corporal Jason Malphrus at 843-255-3426 or CrimeStoppers 1-888-CrimeSC if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward. We appreciate your attention in this matter.

