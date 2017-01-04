One Hundred Miles 100 Civic Leader Awards

ATLANTA – (WSAV) State Representatives Debbie Buckner (D-Junction City) and Jeff Jones (R-Brunswick) recently received One Hundred Miles Civic Leader Awards. The award honors elected and civic officials who, through their actions and voice, positively influence policies and conservation efforts along the Georgia coast.

“Georgians can be proud of the good job they have done protecting and preserving our 100 miles of coastline,” said Rep. Buckner. “Now we must be diligent and continue to build on those successes and hard work.”

“Protecting the natural beauty and important ecological value of our marshes is a top priority for me,” said Rep. Jones, whose district includes the coastal counties of Glynn and McIntosh. “I believe protecting our coastline, while still allowing citizens’ access is not mutually exclusive. We need to work together to protect our precious 100 miles of coastline and marshes.”

Representatives Debbie Buckner and Jeff Jones make up a bipartisan team of elected officials in the state House of Representatives dedicated to protecting our coast. As members of the House Natural Resources Committee, Representatives Jones and Buckner have supported projects to strengthen environmental protections in coastal Georgia, including improvements to the law that protect Georgia’s salt marsh.

One Hundred Miles is a 501(c)3 coastal advocacy organization with a mission of protecting, preserving, and enhancing the 100-mile Georgia coast. Led by a dedicated staff of five and a committed seven-member Board of Directors, One Hundred Miles focuses on core issues of water and wetlands, land use, changing climate, and wildlife.

One Hundred Miles builds programs around the guiding principle that preserving the natural features of Georgia coast is critical for long-term quality of life and sustainable economic growth. With this in mind, we have established four primary goals to guide our organization’s work.

Representative Debbie Buckner represents the citizens of District 137, which includes all of Talbot County, and portions of Harris, Meriwether, and Muscogee counties. She was elected into the House of Representatives in 2002, and currently serves on the Natural Resources & Environment, Retirement, State Properties, and Ways & Means committees.

Representative Jeff Jones represents the citizens of District 167, which includes portions of Glynn, Long, and McIntosh counties. He was first elected into the House of Representatives in 2014, and currently serves on the Interstate Cooperation, Motor Vehicles, and Natural Resources & Environment committees.