Nikki Giovanni to speak at Georgia Southern’s 2017 MLK Celebration

STATESBORO, GA (WSAV) – World-renowned poet, writer, commentator, activist and educator Nikki Giovanni will be speaking at Georgia Southern Wednesday. Jan. 18 as the University’s 2017 MLK Celebration speaker.

Giovanni will be speaking at 7 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center, 847 Plant Drive, Statesboro. The event is free and open to the public.

According to a release from the University, Giovanni will present her speech, “The Right to Dream,” for the annual event.

The MLK Celebration helps aid opportunities for the campus and local community to gather and celebrate the life and legacy of the late Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“Nikki Giovanni has a gift for inspiring others to examine our world in more meaningful ways,” said Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management Teresa Thompson, Ph.D. “We are honored to host such an important voice in the conversation of fairness and equality as we honor Dr. King’s legacy.”

Giovanni has published more than two dozen books, including volumes of poetry, children’s illustration books and three collections of essays. She has been voted the number one poet for Spring 2007 by The Academy of American Poets.

She has received 21 honorary doctorates and a host of other awards, including Woman of the Year titles from three different magazines, and the Governors’ Awards in the Arts from both Tennessee and Virginia.

The annual celebration to commemorate the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is sponsored by the Office of the Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management, and the University’s Multicultural Student Center. For more information, click here.