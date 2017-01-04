Savannah, Ga — (WSAV) The May River Road Improvements Phase 2 Streetscape Project. This project consist of approximately 2,800 linear feet roadway improvements along May River Road between Pin Oak Street and Red Cedar Street.

These improvements include but are not limited to drainage, grading, curb and gutter, sidewalk, parking, lighting and landscaping.

Beginning late during the week of 1/3/17 Preferred Materials (PMI) will being installing traffic control devices and safety equipment to delineate our construction areas. PMI will deploy a digital message board device on both the east and west sides of the project area to help keep the public informed of construction activities.

Please be advised to use caution and expect delays when traveling in these areas.