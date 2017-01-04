Jury Considers Roof’s Fate

(NBC News) Mumbling, but defiantly defending himself during the sentencing phase of a trial that could result in the death penalty, Dylann Roof declared Wednesday that he did not want his former attorneys introducing mental health evidence because “there’s nothing wrong with me psychologically.”

It was the first time Roof addressed the jury directly.

The same jury who convicted him last month of murder and hate crimes for the June 2015 shooting that left nine parishioners dead inside Charleston, South Carolina’s Emanuel A.M.E. Church.

In his opening, prosecutor Nathan Williams said: “This defendant’s horrific acts justify the death penalty.”

Victims’ family members were then called to talk about the life and loss of loved ones, starting with Jennifer Pinckney, the widow of Reverend Clementa Pinckney, who stoically spoke of a loving pastor and father of their two daughters.

Her testimony then turned to the terror of that night, where she and one of the daughters were upstairs, inside the church when the shooting began.

