From Swan Lake to Soul Train, Do Savannah has your weekend plans

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Are you “A Prairie Home Companion’ fan? Check out Garrison Keillor at the Lucas. Want to see art & tech paired? Check out Pulse Fest at the Jepson. Do Savannah Magazine has all the details and more.
What: Pulse Art + Technology Festival
When: Jan. 11-15
Where: Jepson Center, 207 W. York St.
Cost: Daytime events are free, evening events free to members, $15 for non-members
Info: telfair.org
What: “Gold Train: A Soul Train Revival” with Ambrose
When: 9 p.m. Jan. 6
Where: El-Rocko Lounge, 117 Whitaker St.
Cost: Free
Info: facebook.com/pachinko21, facebook.com/ambrosetheband
What: The State Ballet Theatre of Russia presents “Swan Lake”
When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 7
Where: Johnny Mercer Theatre, Savannah Civic Center, 301 W. Oglethorpe Ave.
Cost: $28, $38, $48, $58
Info: savannahcivic.com, 912-651-6550
What: Garrison Keillor
When: 7 p.m. Jan. 6
Where: Johnny Mercer Theatre, Savannah Civic Center, 301 W. Oglethorpe Ave.
Cost: $69.50, $49.50 or $149.50 for VIP meet and greet
Info: 912-651-6550, savannahcivic.com