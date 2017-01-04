From Swan Lake to Soul Train, Do Savannah has your weekend plans

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Are you “A Prairie Home Companion’ fan? Check out Garrison Keillor at the Lucas. Want to see art & tech paired? Check out Pulse Fest at the Jepson. Do Savannah Magazine has all the details and more.

What: Pulse Art + Technology Festival

When: Jan. 11-15

Where: Jepson Center, 207 W. York St.

Cost: Daytime events are free, evening events free to members, $15 for non-members

Info: telfair.org

What: “Gold Train: A Soul Train Revival” with Ambrose

When: 9 p.m. Jan. 6

Where: El-Rocko Lounge, 117 Whitaker St.

Cost: Free

Info: facebook.com/pachinko21, facebook.com/ambrosetheband

What: The State Ballet Theatre of Russia presents “Swan Lake”

When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 7

Where: Johnny Mercer Theatre, Savannah Civic Center, 301 W. Oglethorpe Ave.

Cost: $28, $38, $48, $58

Info: savannahcivic.com, 912-651-6550

What: Garrison Keillor

When: 7 p.m. Jan. 6

Where: Johnny Mercer Theatre, Savannah Civic Center, 301 W. Oglethorpe Ave.

Cost: $69.50, $49.50 or $149.50 for VIP meet and greet

Info: 912-651-6550, savannahcivic.com