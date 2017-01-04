Coastal Empire Fair to a local farm? Public to Vote

Savannah, Ga — (WSAV-TV) Officials in Bloomingdale want the public to weigh in on a proposal to relocate the Exchange Club of Savannah’s long-running Coastal Empire Fair to a local farm.

On Thursday, the Bloomingdale City Council will hold a public hearing on whether the city should allow for the 2017 fair to take place at the Ottawa Farms on Bloomingdale Road.

Chris Hafer, secretary for the Coastal Empire Fair, said the location in Bloomingdale is one of several sites being considered for this year’s event, which is scheduled for Nov. 2-11. The Fair Board should make a final decision on the location in late January or early February, he said.

For his part, Bloomingdale Mayor Ben Rozier said he thinks the fair could be a good fit for the town, but the purpose of this week’s hearing is to gauge citizen interest before the Bloomingdale City Council signs off. Rozier said no vote will follow the hearing this week,but the council will consider the event at its next meeting, Jan. 17.

“I can’t speak for the council, but I was elected by the citizens of Bloomingdale, so I want to run it by them and see what they think,” Rozier said. “It’s only going to be 11 days. If it passes, we’re going to try it on a one-year basis.”

The social media commentary so far indicates the public has a lot to say about the idea.

Responses to a Dec. 7 notice on the city’s official Facebook page ran the gamut from full-fledged support to adamant opposition.

Some Bloomingdale residents argued that having the event in the west Chatham town would exacerbate traffic to and from the farm on Bloomingdale Road and foster the potential for crime. The multiple shootings that occurred during the 2012 Coastal Empire Fair in Savannah were still very much on the minds of some of those who weighed in on the idea.

But others argued that Ottawa Farms, which has been the site of numerous events, including an annual rodeo and corn maze, is a good place to host the fair, its live entertainment and livestock events.

If the city and the fair board opt to bring the fair to Bloomingdale, it will be the first change of location for the event in nearly 70 years. While previously held at a 70-acre property on Meding Street, the Exchange Club sold the property to the city of Savannah last year for nearly $3 million.

After a location for the fair is determined for the current year, Hafer said, the effort will begin to purchase a new site for the fair in the years to come. He said the money raised from the fair continues to benefit the community after the event is over. A mostly volunteer effort, the fair has ties with agriculture and local ag organizations, including the FFA and 4-H.

“The big thing to realize is that the money we raise from this stays in the community,” Hafer said. “It goes to help the No. 1 cause for the Exchange Club in North America, which is (prevention of) child abuse, the Jenkins Athletic Club and a lot of other entities.”