Savannah, Ga — (WSAV) A Chatham County Grand Jury indicted Stephanie Britt for cruelty to animals. It all stems from this video – which shows Britt kicking her dog during cheer-leading practice back in August. The video led to a huge social media backlash at the time; with many people asking for charges to be filed. No court date has been set yet for Britt’s case.

