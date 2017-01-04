Attempted Shoplifting

Savannah, Ga — (WSAV-TV) On 12-29-16, at 8:45pm, the emergency exit alarms were activated at Home Depot, 20 Gateway Village, Bluffton. As an employee investigated, she observed an unknown white male walking towards her with a cart full of items. She asked if he needed assistance but the suspect continued walking to the exit; eventually leaving the cart and items at the entrance. The employee followed the suspect outside and watched as he entered a black sedan. The suspect revved the engine and the employee turned to see the vehicle heading in her direction, causing her to jump out of its path.

If you have any information about this individual please contact Sgt Seifert at 843-255-3414. You may also call Beaufort County Dispatch at (843) 524-2777. Reference Case 16S272939.

