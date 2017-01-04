American Red Cross to Support Tornado Victims

SAVANNAH, GA- Wednesday, January 04, 2017– The American Red Cross is ramping up its operation in support of the recent tornado in Albany, GA and in doing so, the American Red Cross of Southeast and Coastal Georgia has deployed one staff member this morning and two additional volunteers will head out within the next few hours.

The volunteers, Robert Brown, who has deployed numerous times throughout the country and once internationally, is ready to go once again to help out those affected. Volunteer, Larry Lester will experience a deployment for the first time and is excited to learn more about the Red Cross through a disaster relief operation.