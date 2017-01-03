Two Wrecks Cause Rollovers and Minor Injuries

(Burton) The Burton Fire District responded to two back-to-back motor vehicle accidents this morning with vehicles rolling over in both collision and resulting in minor injuries.

Burton firefighters responded to the first wreck just after 8:30am this morning in front of the Enmark gas station on Trask Parkway. Firefighters arrived to a single vehicle accident in which the passenger vehicle had rolled over. Both occupants in the vehicle had minor injuries and were not transported.

One north bound land of Trask Parkway was blocked while emergency crews assisted the occupants.

Burton fire crews responded to the second wreck which was reported at the intersection of Parris Island Gateway and Mink Point Boulevard just after 9am. The two vehicle collision between a Dodge Caravan and passenger vehicle resulted in the passenger vehicle rolling over multiple times. The occupants of the passenger vehicle, a mother and two children who were all properly restrained, were uninjured. The driver of the Caravan fled the scene.

One lane of Parris Island Gateway was blocked for approximately 45 minutes while emergency crews removed roadway hazards and assisted the family.

In 2016 the Burton Fire District responded to over 290 motor vehicle accidents, with 49 of those accidents occurring on Trask Parkway and another 49 occurring on Parris Island Gateway. The Burton Fire District has responded to 32 emergency incidents so far in 2017.