The Bridge: 5th Annual Resolution Race Saturday, January 7th

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Here’s your chance to kick off 2017 on the right foot! The 5th Annual Yates Astro Resolution Run is Saturday, January 7th.

Proceeds benefit Bethesda Boys Academy and there’s still time to sign up.

From the website:

Proceeds go to The Women’s Board of Bethesda for the purpose of enriching and improving the lives of the boys at Bethesda Academy. The 650+ acre campus of Bethesda Academy includes cattle pastures, marsh, a farm, garden, athletic fields, cottages, ditches, paths – making it a prime location for a trail run! Join us for a 3.1 mile run through this picturesque campus, which is not usually open to the public. The course follows marsh lines, tree lines, and passes cattle, goats, chickens, and the organic garden along the way. The trail will provide unprecedented access to Bethesda’s campus and develop an appreciation for trail running!