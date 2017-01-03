Senator Scott Sworn-In to New Term

Washington – U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) was sworn-in to his first full term in the United States Senate this afternoon in a ceremony on the Senator floor. Scott will roll out his Opportunity Agenda in the coming weeks, introducing legislation to ensure every American family has the opportunity to succeed.

“It is an amazing honor to serve the people of South Carolina in the U.S. Senate, and in this new term I will continue working every day to make sure that every family in every zip code has the chance to prosper. I look forward to introducing my Opportunity Agenda, which is powered by my belief that education, job skills and community investment are the foundations of success.

I am committed to listening to my bosses at home in South Carolina, and bringing their ideas to Washington. We must all work together to move our nation forward, and to restore the American Dream in communities where hope has been lost for far too long.

On this humbling day, I also want to thank my mom, my brother and my entire family for their belief and support over the years. It is through the love of my family and friends and the awesome support from the people of South Carolina that I am here today.”

Senator Scott will keep his same committee assignments for the 115th Congress, which are as follows:

• Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs

• Finance

• Health, Education, Labor and Pensions

• Small Business and Entrepreneurship

• Special Committee on Aging

