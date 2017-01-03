SCCPSS hosts Bullying Prevention & Awareness Summit

POOLER, Ga.

Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools partners with the community to take a stand against bullying.

On Tuesday, they hosted their fifth annual Bullying Prevention and Awareness Summit at The National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force in Pooler.

Parents, staff and students were invited to learn more about the signs that may indicate bullying, along with laws and procedures used to deal with them.

Dr. Quentina Miller-Fields, the Director of Student Services, says one of the biggest challenges they continue to face is cyber bulling.

“As you know social media continues to change: we talk about texting, we’re talking about Twitter, we’re talking about Instagram, but words and acronyms continue to come…So as social media continues to increase, so does the chance or the propensity for bullying. So we’re making our stakeholders and our students aware of that, too.”

If you were unable to attend the seminar, all Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools have social workers and guidance counselors ready to provide support.