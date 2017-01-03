Massie’s History on Wheels Program heads to Southwest Elementary

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published: Updated:
89c73f58337444e7ae35ca88f7ddcd68

Students at Southwest Elementary School are in for a special treat!

This Friday, January 6, Massie Heritage Center will bring its History on Wheels festival to fourth graders there.

From 10 a.m to noon, students will travel on the Underground Railroad, pan for gold, dress in colonial costumes, explore the economic lifestyle of the era, and more.

Massie, which opened its doors in 1856 as a free school for the poor, is now listed on the National Register of Historic Buildings.

Today, it operates under the Savannah Chatham County Public School System as a museum for history and architecture.

For more information, contact Steven Smith at 912-395-5070.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s