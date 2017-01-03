Massie’s History on Wheels Program heads to Southwest Elementary

Students at Southwest Elementary School are in for a special treat!

This Friday, January 6, Massie Heritage Center will bring its History on Wheels festival to fourth graders there.

From 10 a.m to noon, students will travel on the Underground Railroad, pan for gold, dress in colonial costumes, explore the economic lifestyle of the era, and more.

Massie, which opened its doors in 1856 as a free school for the poor, is now listed on the National Register of Historic Buildings.

Today, it operates under the Savannah Chatham County Public School System as a museum for history and architecture.

For more information, contact Steven Smith at 912-395-5070.