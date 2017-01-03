John Wilcher sworn in as Sheriff of Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga.

Tuesday was a big day at the Chatham County Courthouse for Sheriff John Wilcher.

He was officially sworn-in as the sheriff of the county.

Courtroom K inside the Chatham County Courthouse was packed with friends, family members and colleagues showing their support.

Wilcher says becoming the Sheriff of Chatham County has been a life-long dream and now that the ceremony is over, there’s still a lot of work to be done.

“We hit the ground running and we’re going to keep running. We’ve got a new medical contract that we’ve been working on, coming around good as far as I’m concerned …a lot of things we’re going to do at the Sheriff’s Office and we’re just hitting the ground running, you know? I told the taxpayers I work for them, they don’t work for me, that’s my job.”

Wilcher also told News 3 that the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office is working on creating several programs to help inmates become better citizens before they finish their sentence and ultimately re-enter society.

Tuesday’s ceremony also included swearing-in of the following Chatham County Constitutional Officers: District Attorney Meg Heap, Tax Commissioner Danny Powers, Superior Court Clerk Tammie Moseley, Superior Court Judges James Bass and Penny Haas Freesemann, as well as Probate Judge Tom Bordeaux.