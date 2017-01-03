How to donate to Jovanna Javis’s mouth surgery

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Every year people make New Year’s resolutions for better health and happiness. For Jovanna Javis the opportunity to restore her smile in2017 would bring both health and happiness.

For more than a decade she has been dealing with abscess tooth infections.

“Abscess teeth are an infection and it’s just not really good and what I understand it can be damaging to your whole body,” Javis said.

In January of 2015, she had her bottom set of teeth removed. Currently she has a temporary set of dentures until she is able to afford a pair of implants.

But it’s not only her personal health that has caused her to struggle, but also profound loss.

“So two days after my college graduation my father passed away and less than a year later mom had a stroke. In just a roller coaster of switching dynamics cause I had just graduated and still felt like a kid but to go from losing a parents to becoming a caregiver for a parent,” she said.

Even after incredible trials, she chooses to lean on her faith and not give up.

“Just remembering that hard times do come but that doesn’t mean that you’re hopeless,” she said. “And that doesn’t mean that it’s the end. I think that for me I really focus on just being content on where I am and not focusing on things that are rough.”

After not being able to afford the complex and prolonged surgeries needed to save her mouth and overall health, her mentor set up a GoFundMe where her ‘Tooth Fairies’ help her restore her encouragement and hope.

“I’ve gotten donations from people I don’t even know who are friends of friends just an overwhelming experience seeing people and give and encourage me too,” she said.

When she is finally able to get her new pair of implants for her bottom set of teeth, she looks forward to what her future smile will mean on a deeper level.

“A smile now means openness and not without restraint because I’ve had to be so conscious about appearance where everything is when I smile,” she said.

Javis said after she has healed from surgery, she looks forward to biting into a juicy medium cooked steak.

To donate to Jovanna Javis’ GoFundMe page, click here.