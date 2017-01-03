Home burglary sheds light on surveillance need

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Imagine getting a notification from a surveillance app telling you there’s motion in your home.

And you see that your house is being robbed. That’s what happened to a Kansas City, Missouri family.

“I was like oh it’s just the dog walking around,” Kelsey Koehler, the homeowner, said. “That’s when I saw them kick in the door. I literally just started shaking.”

They were at work and watched the whole thing unfold from their phone.

“It’s nerve wracking. Kind of makes you sick to your stomach,” Ryan Koehler, the other homeowner, said. “When my wife comes home she checks every door, looks under the bed makes sure no ones here.”

There is a chance of something like this happening to someone in Savannah. In 2016, our region experienced more than 1,400 home burglaries. WSAV’s crime expert Gerry Long thinks having this type of security could help you out.

“You need to have an attempt to give the best quality video, one that you can capture so that you can in fact share if something does happen,” Long said.

But there is a difference when shopping through a company or commercially.

“People often forget about porch lights coming on, or a street light, or a neighbors light, or headlights that might be coming and turning into a driveway that would obscure the image,” Long said.

The image was clear, but unfortunately for Missouri couple police were not notified in time. SafeTouch security officials say there’s no guarantee police will respond to your home in time without a security systems help. However, experts say that’s not always the case.

“Do not have the expectation that within seconds of somebody walking up on your porch that the police are going to be notified because there is a delay,” Long said.

And if there’s no proof of an intrusion, then you may not get help at all.

“An alarm, unless it’s a verified intrusion they’re not a priority,” Long said.

There is no solid answer on whether you should purchase through a company or commercially.

However, Long says you should have some type of protection.