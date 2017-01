(NBC News) Do you ever wish your worries would just float away? Well, there are places that offer “floatation therapy” to do just that. The medical benefits are still largely anecdotal… But fans swear it helps them relax. Floating, also known as “Flotation Therapy,” relies on partial sensory deprivation and 1,000 pounds of salt. The idea is that by shutting off other senses, the body can achieve a deep state of relaxation; and that can have physical benefits.

Advertisement