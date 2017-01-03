Final pass for debris removal underway in Beaufort County

The third and final pass for debris removal in Beaufort County began today and is expected to be complete by the end of February.

In areas of the county where the county’s contractor has not yet completed the second pass, CERES will continue to collect debris and will return later for a third and final pass. Any remaining hurricane-generated debris should be placed at the right-of-way.

Beaufort County has added eight communities to its list of approved communities for hurricane-related debris removal. Debris removal from Beaufort County private roads and rights-of-way, including gated communities, began Tuesday, October 18 by the county’s contractor, Ceres Environmental.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency requires that the county receive a completed right of entry agreement before entering upon any private road or right-of-way.

As of today, the county has approved debris removal operations for 71 private communities:

Battery Point

Battery Townhomes

Bay Pointe Vistas

Beach Field

Bermuda Bluff

Bloody Point POA

Blue Grey Estates

Bluffton Park HOA

Callawassie Island POA

Cane Island Retreat

Cat Island POA

Cedar Cove at Haig Point

Cheechessee Creek POA

City Walk HOA

Coffin Point Plantation

Coosaw Point POA

Dataw Island

Distant Island

Edgefield

Fernlakes

Fripp Island POA

Haig Point Club and Community Assoc.

Harbour Island Owners Assoc.

Heritage Lakes

Heyward Point

Hidden Lakes

Inlet at Bermuda Bluff

Islands of Beaufort

Liberty Point

Live Oaks at Battery Creek HOA, Inc.

Marshes at Lady’s Island HOA.

May River Plantation

May River Preserve Community Assoc

Melrose Resort

Meridian Cottages POA

Moss Creek Owner’s Assoc.

Oakridge

Olde Tabby Park

Oldfield

Ovelook at Battery Creek Community Assoc., Inc.

Picket Fences

Pinckney Retreat Community Assoc.

Pine Forest Village

Pleasant Farm HOA

Pleasant Point POA

Polawana Island Community Assoc.

Port Royal Landing

Ribaut Island Regime Owners Assoc., Inc.

River House Plantation

River Oaks Owners Assoc.

Rose Dhu Creek

Rose Hill Plantation POA

Sandy Point HOA

Shady Glen

Shammy Creek Landing POA

Spring Island

Stock Farm POA

Tabby Road Community Assoc.

Tansi Village

The Crescent POA

The Farm at Buckwalter

Traditions at Old Carolina

Tuxedo Park

Victoria Bluff

Vivian’s Island POA

Walling Grove Owners Assoc.

Wellstone at Bluffton

Willow Point

Windmill Harbour Assoc.

Wright’s Point

Yacht Club Estate HOA

There are four communities pending approval:

Fig Beach Club

Shadow Moss POA

Mariner Horizontal Property Regime

The Preserve at Woodbridge

The following communities withdrew their application:

Hampton Hall Club

Old Point Townhouse Condominiums. Assoc., Inc.

Westgate Circle

The County is working with FEMA to process additional applications. Communities approved after Jan. 3 will be named in a later news release.

Currently, Ceres has removed more than 1.5 million cubic yards of debris from public and private roads and rights-of-way throughout the county. At this time, it is expected that debris removal operations from rights-of-way should be complete by the end of February. Marine debris removal operations are expected to take longer.

To expedite recovery, officials encourage residents to follow curbside debris removal guidelines for the separation and removal of debris.