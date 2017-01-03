Final pass for debris removal underway in Beaufort County

The third and final pass for debris removal in Beaufort County began today and is expected to be complete by the end of February.
In areas of the county where the county’s contractor has not yet completed the second pass, CERES will continue to collect debris and will return later for a third and final pass. Any remaining hurricane-generated debris should be placed at the right-of-way.
Beaufort County has added eight communities to its list of approved communities for hurricane-related debris removal. Debris removal from Beaufort County private roads and rights-of-way, including gated communities, began Tuesday, October 18 by the county’s contractor, Ceres Environmental.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency requires that the county receive a completed right of entry agreement before entering upon any private road or right-of-way.
As of today, the county has approved debris removal operations for 71 private communities:
- Battery Point
- Battery Townhomes
- Bay Pointe Vistas
- Beach Field
- Bermuda Bluff
- Bloody Point POA
- Blue Grey Estates
- Bluffton Park HOA
- Callawassie Island POA
- Cane Island Retreat
- Cat Island POA
- Cedar Cove at Haig Point
- Cheechessee Creek POA
- City Walk HOA
- Coffin Point Plantation
- Coosaw Point POA
- Dataw Island
- Distant Island
- Edgefield
- Fernlakes
- Fripp Island POA
- Haig Point Club and Community Assoc.
- Harbour Island Owners Assoc.
- Heritage Lakes
- Heyward Point
- Hidden Lakes
- Inlet at Bermuda Bluff
- Islands of Beaufort
- Liberty Point
- Live Oaks at Battery Creek HOA, Inc.
- Marshes at Lady’s Island HOA.
- May River Plantation
- May River Preserve Community Assoc
- Melrose Resort
- Meridian Cottages POA
- Moss Creek Owner’s Assoc.
- Oakridge
- Olde Tabby Park
- Oldfield
- Ovelook at Battery Creek Community Assoc., Inc.
- Picket Fences
- Pinckney Retreat Community Assoc.
- Pine Forest Village
- Pleasant Farm HOA
- Pleasant Point POA
- Polawana Island Community Assoc.
- Port Royal Landing
- Ribaut Island Regime Owners Assoc., Inc.
- River House Plantation
- River Oaks Owners Assoc.
- Rose Dhu Creek
- Rose Hill Plantation POA
- Sandy Point HOA
- Shady Glen
- Shammy Creek Landing POA
- Spring Island
- Stock Farm POA
- Tabby Road Community Assoc.
- Tansi Village
- The Crescent POA
- The Farm at Buckwalter
- Traditions at Old Carolina
- Tuxedo Park
- Victoria Bluff
- Vivian’s Island POA
- Walling Grove Owners Assoc.
- Wellstone at Bluffton
- Willow Point
- Windmill Harbour Assoc.
- Wright’s Point
- Yacht Club Estate HOA
There are four communities pending approval:
- Fig Beach Club
- Shadow Moss POA
- Mariner Horizontal Property Regime
- The Preserve at Woodbridge
The following communities withdrew their application:
- Hampton Hall Club
- Old Point Townhouse Condominiums. Assoc., Inc.
- Westgate Circle
The County is working with FEMA to process additional applications. Communities approved after Jan. 3 will be named in a later news release.
Currently, Ceres has removed more than 1.5 million cubic yards of debris from public and private roads and rights-of-way throughout the county. At this time, it is expected that debris removal operations from rights-of-way should be complete by the end of February. Marine debris removal operations are expected to take longer.
To expedite recovery, officials encourage residents to follow curbside debris removal guidelines for the separation and removal of debris.