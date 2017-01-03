CrimeStoppers offering up to $5000 reward for bank robbery arrest

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – After an initial report on an early November bank robbery of the Georgia Heritage Federal Credit Union on West Lathrop Avenue, CrimeStoppers and Georgia Heritage are teaming up to catch the bank robber still on the loose.

They are offering a reward of up to $5000 for tips that lead to the arrest of the suspect responsible for the November 9 robbery.

The suspect was described as a black male with a dark complexion. Surveillance photos show him wearing a black cap, sunglasses and a wig with long, black curly hair wearing all black clothes and powder on his face and hands.

According to officials, they believe he ran on foot from the bank heading down Lathrop Avenue towards Bay Street.

CrimeStoppers will pay up to $2,500 for tips that lead to his arrest, and Georgia Heritage Federal Credit Union is offering up to an additional $2,500 that will be paid upon the subject’s arrest. The funds from the credit union will only be honored if the suspect is arrested by April of 2018.

If you have any knowledge about who was involved with this bank robbery, please call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 anytime or submit tips online at www.savannahchathamcrimestoppers.org. People can also call the FBI directly at (912) 790-3100 to share information related to the robbery.