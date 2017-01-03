Chatham Commission swears in four newly elected commissioners

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – Chatham county commission chairman Al Scott entering his final term. He was sworn in this morning along with a few familiar faces, commissioners Stone, Kicklighter, Farrell and Holmes are all returning. Four newly elected commissioners also took the oath today.

The freshman four complete now make it one of the most diverse commission’s in Chatham county history and they have big plans for the future of the county.

“We have just a number of issues and what’s great about commissions, you change commissions but you don’t change priorities or projects,” says chairman Al Scott.

This year the commission takes on the new Memorial stadium, CEMA headquarters, police merger review, and funding and operations of Memorial health as their chief concerns.

What’s not the concern is the fact that four new commissioners all elected to public office for the first time and with their own goals to reach.

“You know the third district is a very diverse district, lots of communities. I am going to get into those communities and find out what they need and what they want and work with them according to each one of the neighborhoods,” says the 3rd District’s Bobby Lockett.

“I hope to partner with the municipalities of Garden City and the city of Savannah to reduce the poverty rate so that we can reduce the crime rate and lift up the education that’s in our county,” adds the 8th districts Rev. Chester Ellis.

“My big priority is to just listen and learn about what’s going on in the county,” says 6th district’s Jay Jones.

Tabitha Odell returns to the commission this time being elected to the post. Four years ago she took over her husband’s term. So it’s a new commission that so far is confident to hit the ground running.

“I think they are all committed public servants and I am looking forward to working with them and I’m looking forward to make real progress for this county and making real progress,” says the chairman.

The commission will convene for their first meeting January 20th.