Breast health progress and advice

Experts say about 1 in 8 women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime.

The American Cancer Society estimates that 3.5 million women living in the U.S. have a history of breast cancer.

Dr. Susan Mahany at Telfair Breast Surgery says the emphasis on your breast health should not just be about awareness but taking action.

While breast self exams and mammograms have become somewhat controversial, her advice is don’t let the reports force you to skip your self exam and mammogram.

“Well everybody knows they don’t prevent breast cancer.

Self breast exams do not prevent breast cancer. What they do is the mammogram can detect breast cancer much earlier and the self breast exam can detect a change.”

Treatments for breast cancer are better today compared to say 20 years ago, and some experts believe that’s why breast cancer death rates have dropped. Dr. Mahany shares one of the most exciting things she’s seen in advanced treatment.

“Back when I was in training there were two treatments. It was Chemotherapy or Tamoxifen and that was it. Everybody got something. Now we have testing that can tell us whether or not chemotherapy will actually benefit a patient.”

So today, the trend is less treatment but the treatment that is needed.

