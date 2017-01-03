Breaking Down the Crime Numbers from 2016

We report on it every day. Shootings. Stabbings. Burglaries. crime in and around savannah.

But what do the numbers really show? Is it as bad as it seems?

Savannah city leaders say things have gotten better, especially in the second half of 2016. So I wanted to know is that right? Do the numbers agree with the words?

The total number of violent crimes was still up 2 percent from last year and 28% from 2014..

The good news, homicides dropped by two, from 52 to 50. But are still significantly higher than 2014 and before.

Rape cases continued their two year downward slide, falling to 49 from 59 in 2015.

Street robberies are up to 390 from 346.. as well as assaults without a gun to 259 from 233.

Home burglaries are down 110, commercial burglaries up 92 from 2015.

The total number of “part one” crimes are 3% lower than 2015.

Its a lot of numbers, and just last week on WSAV’s The Bridge, Savannah Mayor Eddie Deloach said they only tell part of the story.

“I feel like our numbers started going down in June and then tapered off since June. So I feel going forward we will have a great 2017.” said the Mayor.

So is he right?

Comparing the numbers from July 2, 2016 to December 24, 2016, Homicides were down from 29 to 21, as were rape cases and commercial robberies.

Assault numbers were almost exactly the same from January to June and July to December.

The good news ends there. Looking at the bottom half of the chart, burglaries, robberies, shoplifting and thefts from inside buildings, yards and cars, as well as auto thefts are all higher than the first half of the year.

If you look at total violent crimes, there were 595 before July 2, 565 from July 2 to Christmas Eve.

There were 4018 property crimes, thefts and burglaries, before July. 4704 since then.

Those are only numbers until December 24. The final 2016 numbers should be out next week.

News 3 did ask Savannah-Chatham Metro Police how many of last years homicides are still unsolved and how many suspects are still on the loose.

So far they have not responded..

We’ll have more on these numbers and what they mean in the next few days..