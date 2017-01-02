Looking for Storm Spotters

Savannah Composite Squadron hosting storm spotter training class.

On Thursday, January 12th, members from the National Weather Service in Charleston will be in town to present a storm spotter training session. The class will teach everyone from first responders to everyday people about storm development, structure, and how to safely spot and report severe weather.

There will be two classes for Storm Spotter training on Thursday, January 12th. The first class will be at 10am, and the second class will be at 1pm. Both classes will take place at 810 L.P. Owens Drive, Savannah, GA 31408, located on the east side of the airport near Signature Flight Support. Snacks and refreshments will be provided.

The classes are free, but there’s limited space. To sign up for the class, go to https://ga075.yapsody.com or call Flight Officer Chance Callahan at 316-847-3192.