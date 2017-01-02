Beaufort County welcomes New Year’s baby

Courtesy: Charlotte Berkeley of Beaufort
Courtesy: Charlotte Berkeley of Beaufort

BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV) – 2017 is off to a beautiful start for Beaufort, South Carolina. At 7:32 a.m. on New Year’s Day, Beaufort Memorial Hospital’s Collins Birthing Center and Beaufort County helped welcome their first baby of the New Year.

Parents, Leayn Barber, Larry Kaczowka (pronounced Ka-zow-ka, zow rhymes with how) and big sister Layn of Port Royal greeted the newest addition to their family, a little boy named John Lance Kaczowka.

Beaufort County’s New Year Baby

John came into the world eight pounds, 10 ounces and 20 inches tall.

Baby Kaczowka was delivered by Dr. Marlena Mattingly of Beaufort Memorial OB/GYN Specialist, according to a release from TBA Marketing & Communications LLC, Terry Bergeron.

Happy birthday John and congratulations to your family from WSAV!

 

