Beaufort County welcomes New Year’s baby

BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV) – 2017 is off to a beautiful start for Beaufort, South Carolina. At 7:32 a.m. on New Year’s Day, Beaufort Memorial Hospital’s Collins Birthing Center and Beaufort County helped welcome their first baby of the New Year.

Parents, Leayn Barber, Larry Kaczowka (pronounced Ka-zow-ka, zow rhymes with how) and big sister Layn of Port Royal greeted the newest addition to their family, a little boy named John Lance Kaczowka.

Beaufort County’s New Year Baby View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Baby John Lance Kaczowka (Courtesy: Charlotte Berkeley of Beaufort) John with his mommy and big sister. (Courtesy: Charlotte Berkeley of Beaufort) There's nothing like the first bonding moments between mother and baby. (Courtesy: Charlotte Berkeley of Beaufort) Courtesy: Charlotte Berkeley of Beaufort

John came into the world eight pounds, 10 ounces and 20 inches tall.

Baby Kaczowka was delivered by Dr. Marlena Mattingly of Beaufort Memorial OB/GYN Specialist, according to a release from TBA Marketing & Communications LLC, Terry Bergeron.

Happy birthday John and congratulations to your family from WSAV!