Authorities report suspicious packages in Beaufort County

Beaufort, SC (BCSO) – Officials in Beaufort County are investigating two suspicious packages they say someone discovered in the area of the Oaks at Broad River in Beaufort this afternoon.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area around 3PM. They tell us a pair of packages wrapped in camouflage tape are currently being examined by BCSO”s Explosive Ordinance Team personnel. The area has been contained as a precaution.

It is not known what the packages contain at this time. A heavy law enforcement presence can be expected in the area as they investigate.

NEWS 3 has a crew on the way to the scene, and will provide more information as it becomes available.

