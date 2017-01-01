SC man charged with shooting at Allendale officers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina crime investigators say they’ve captured a man who exchanged gunshots with Allendale police officers after crashing a stolen pickup truck.

The State Law Enforcement Division says 24-year-old Lintel Kirkland of Allendale was arrested Friday and charged with attempted murder. Investigators say Kirkland was identified through DNA and fingerprints left in the pickup conviction on the charge could result in a prison term of up to 30 years.

None of the three officers involved were struck by bullets during the shoot-out early Wednesday. The gunfire erupted after a high-speed chase ended with the truck’s driver crashing into a grocery store in the Lowcountry town. The man fired as he fled and jumped over a fence.

A SLED spokesman said earlier this week only one of the officers fired back.