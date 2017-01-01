Memorial welcomes twins as their first borns of the New Year

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Each year you hear about “baby” new year, but this year how about “babies” new year.

That’s exactly what one mom got, as unexpected twins came into the world here in Savannah early this morning.

Latisha Mitchell came into memorial Saturday thinking she was going to give birth to a new baby girl. but there was twin, and Mitchell gave birth to twins. Jhalil and Jhalasha were born about 12:30 A.M. Their mother says the birth of fraternal twin is the best kind of surprise.

“They’re a blessing, I never expected to have twins so I am excited,” Mitchel says.

Hospital administrators say this is the first time in quite a while that the local “New Year’s baby” is actually babies. They can’t remember the last time when twins marked the first birth of the new year. The mother and babies are doing just fine at last report.