Memorial welcomes twins as their first borns of the New Year

andrew james wsav news 3 reporter By Published:
twin_new_years

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Each year you hear about “baby” new year, but this year how about “babies” new year.
That’s exactly what one mom got, as unexpected twins came into the world here in Savannah early this morning.

Latisha Mitchell came into memorial Saturday thinking she was going to give birth to a new baby girl. but there was twin, and Mitchell gave birth to twins. Jhalil and Jhalasha were born about 12:30 A.M. Their mother says the birth of fraternal twin is the best kind of surprise.

“They’re a blessing, I never expected to have twins so I am excited,” Mitchel says.

Hospital administrators say this is the first time in quite a while that the  local “New Year’s baby” is actually babies. They can’t remember the last time when twins marked the first birth of the new year. The mother and babies are doing just fine at last report.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s