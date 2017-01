SAVANNAH, Ga. – On Sunday hundreds flocked to the Tybee Island Pier and Pavilion for the 18th annual Tybee Polar Plunge.

Before young and old took a dive into the Atlantic, the ‘Gang of Goofs’ parade took place where teams dressed in their wackiest and silliest in order to take home the top prize of $300. The winning ‘gang’ was the ‘Tybee Plungers.’

After the parade, people stormed into the ocean to welcome in the new year.

Money raised by the Plunge benefits the Tybee Post Theater.