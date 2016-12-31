Party with caution: Dangers of sexual assault on New Year’s Eve

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Tonight millions of people will celebrate the dawn of 2017. Celebrations included fireworks, confetti and parties for young and old.

But Executive Director of The Rape Crisis Center of Coastal Georgia Kesha Gibson-Carter says those parties can hold a potentially dangerous situation for those who are not cautious.

“Never leave your drink unattended even if you go to the restroom, never drink from an open punch bowl. If the drink taste funny or strange don’t drink it, trust your instincts in that regard. Never take a ride from a stranger, never take a drink from a stranger,” Gibson-Carter said.

She says more than half of the victims who are seen at the center come in because of alcohol-related incidents. Rape can happen to both men and women.

Before you venture out to a party or celebration, Gibson-Carter urges people to make a plan, seek reliable transportation, use the buddy-system and always use consent if you plan to engage in any sort of sexual activity.