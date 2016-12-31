Deadly New Year’s Day attack in Turkey

(ISTANBUL) (ISTANBUL) A deadly attack on a nightclub in Istanbul kills dozens of people celebrating the New Year and Istanbul’s governor says at least 35 people are dead. News agency reports quote the governor saying some 40 others were wounded in the assault, which came in the early hours of New YEAR’S Day.(local time) The Governor is calling it a “terror attack” without saying who may have carried it out.

The attacker shot a police officer and a civilian as he entered the club before opening fire inside the building. Turkish media reports said more than one assailant may have been involved in the attack and more than 500 people were inside the club at the time. Footage from the scene showed several ambulances leaving the scene and the wounded arriving at a hospital. Both Istanbul and Ankara, Turkey’s capital, have been targeted by several attacks in 2016 carried out by Isis or by Kurdish rebels, killing more than 180 people.