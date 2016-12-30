Uber X, Lyft to begin operations at Atlanta airport

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2016 file photo, a driver displaying Lyft and Uber stickers on his front windshield drops off a passenger in downtown Los Angeles, Calif. Passengers arriving at Los Angeles International Airport will be allowed to leave in an UberX car starting Thursday, Jan. 21. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
ATLANTA (AP) – After months of debate, the Uber X and Lyft ride-booking services will finally become legal at the world’s busiest airport in Atlanta.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International airport will begin allowing the rides Sunday under new regulations. Airport officials say passengers will pay a $3.85 surcharge per ride from the airport.

The newspaper reports that such services were not allowed in 2016 because drivers didn’t have permits to serve the airport, and some were cited though enforcement was spotty.

The city of Atlanta, which owns and runs Hartsfield-Jackson, began working on regulations last year. The city council approved the rules and fees in September and set a Jan. 1 start date.

Atlanta’s airport handled 101.5 million passengers in 2015, more than any other in the world.

