U.S. Responds To Russian Hack

(NBC News) President Obama followed through on Thursday with his planned response to Russia’s involvement in the hacking of U.S. computers during the 2016 presidential election.

Mr. Obama launched further economic sanctions against Russia, including expelling 35 Russian diplomats from the United States, and shutting down two Russian compounds within the country.

“Mr. Putin is a KGB thug. And any interference in our elections and anything outside the interest of America should be met with an appropriate response,” said Representative Trent Franks (R-AZ).

President-elect Donald Trump again brushed off the alleged Russian hacking scandal on Wednesday night, saying Americans need to move on with their lives.