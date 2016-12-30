The First of 2 Baby American Eagles has Hatched in Florida

By Published: Updated:
eaglet-hatching-image

Savannah, Ga (WSAV/NBC News) The first of the two baby American Bald Eagles has begun to hatch in Fort Meyers, Florida. On Thursday, millions of viewers caught a glimpse of the first crack in one of the egg’s shell. A real estate company is hosting the live eagle camera which is over the nest of female bald eagle Harriet and her mate called M15.  The first break in the shell is called a pip, according to the national eagle center. Experts say it can take an entire day for an eaglet to completely break through its egg after pipping.

