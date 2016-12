Savannah, Ga — (WSAV) Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher will be sworn in on January 3rd in Courtroom K of the Chatham County Courthouse. The sheriff’s swearing in will be part of a ceremony that includes all Chatham County Constitutional Officers; Probate Judge Tom Bordeaux, Superior Court Judges James Bass and Penny Haas Freesemann, Superior Court Clerk Tammie Moseley, Tax Commissioner Danny Powers and District Attorney Meg Heap. The ceremony will begin at 9:00 AM.

