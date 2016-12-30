SCMPD make arrest in Savannah Southside shooting

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – SCMPD has made an arrest in a shooting investigation that left Sadatra Kiett suffering from non-life threatening injuries on Wednesday, December 28.

Ariell Middleton was arrested and charged with aggravated assault at the SCMPD Headquarters. She was taken to the Chatham Co. Detention Center without incident.

On Wednesday, Metro responded to the 1500 block of Agate Street close to midnight and found Kiett with a gunshot wound. According to officials, detectives believe the shooting occurred at an apartment complex in the 11900 block of White Bluff Road.

Reportedly, Kiett and another person engaged in an altercation before Middleton fired shots at the victim. Kiett was able to make it to her car and leave the scene to find help.

Anyone with any additional information on this case is asked to contact detectives on the SCMPD tip line at (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.