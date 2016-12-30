Savannah Waterfront Association’s ‘Up the Cup’ Countdown on River Street

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – It’s time to raise your glasses and ring in the New Year with Savannah Waterfront Association’s 4th Annual “Up the Cup” countdown sponsored by Wet Willie’s. The festivities take place Saturday, December 31 beginning at 4 pm on historic River Street.

According to a release, the New Year’s Eve “Up the Cup” countdown starts right before midnight and is followed by a fireworks display, sponsored by Wet Willie’s.

Helping countdown to the New Year will be radio personalities Mia Amini with G100 and Craig Edelson with 104.9 The Surf as the six-foot to-go cup rises up the side of the River Street Inn.

DJ GQ will also be there bringing live performances from The Sound Experiment, a Tybee Island band with song selections for all music lovers.

“Up the Cup is Savannah’s way of toasting the new year. What is unique about the Savannah celebration is that we raise a glass to the new year instead of dropping an item like most cities do,” says Victoria Smith, Executive Director for the Savannah Waterfront Association.

