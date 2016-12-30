Kennesaw State Men’s Basketball Hosts North Georgia

Saturday, December 31

12 p.m. – Kennesaw State vs. North Georgia

Location: Kennesaw, Ga. | The Nest (KSU Convocation Center)

Game Preview

The Owls finish up their 2016 facing North Georgia at the KSU Convocation Center at noon.

KSU is 3-2 and 8-5 at home in 2016. The game will also be televised on ESPN3.

1,000 Career Points

After setting a single-season record with 579 points in his first season at Kennesaw State, Kendrick Ray is closing in on 1,000 career points after 14 games this season.

In his career at KSU and Quinnipiac, Ray has accumulated 989 points with 902 coming at KSU and 87 happening at Quinnipiac.

Strong Play at Home

KSU’s early schedule has been a grind as only four of the first 13 games were at home. After making it through the tough stretch of road games, now KSU will have a string of home games with three in a row starting December 22. The Owls are 3-2 on their home court this season as they are set to host North Georgia on New Years Eve.

Freshmen Boosting Bench Play

Johannes Nielsen has been a consistent boost off the bench this season for the Owls. He has scored in double figures four times and shoots at an incredibly consistent rate going 36-54 from the floor making 66.7 percent of his shots. Against N.C. A&T, Nielsen scored eight of his 11 points in the final four minutes to help the Owls secure the victory.

Another freshmen making a big impact is James Scott. In five games, he is averaging 8.0 points per game and has scored in double figures two times in around 17 minutes per game.

Per 40 minutes of action, Scott is averaging 18.8 points per game.

Free Throws

The Owls take advantage at the free throw line leading the ASUN shooting .727 as a team. There are seven players with over a 70 percent clip from the line and three over 80 percent.

In the final five minutes of games the Owls are even better as KSU is 46-63 at the line. That’s an 88.9 percent clip.

Fighting for a Cure

For every three pointer Kennesaw State makes this season, Fifth Third Bank will donate $53 dollars to SU2C. After 14 games, KSU has made 85 threes equaling 4,505 dollars for donations.

