First, only African-American Effingham Co. Commissioner dies

EFFINGHAM, GA (WSAV) – On Tuesday, December 27 Homer Lee Wallace, the first and only African American County Commissioner in Effingham, passed away at the hospice care unit at Carl Vinson VA Medical Center.

Visitation will be on Friday, December 30th, from 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Smalls Funeral Home in Guyton.

Homegoing Services will be held on Saturday, December 31, at 11:00 AM at the Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Association Educational Center.

Interment at Bethel A.M.E. cemetery. Wallace will lie in state from 10:00 AM until the hour of service.

According to family, there will be several Georgia House Representatives speaking at his funeral and resolutions that were passed in his honor by the Georgia State Senate and House in 2014 will be presented at the funeral.

Wallace was educated in the Effingham County School System and graduated from Springfield Central High School before attending Savannah State University, which at the time of his attendance was Savannah State College.

According to his obituary, he also served in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1965 and had a lengthy career in the insurance industry. Wallace founded the Effingham County Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) in 1968.

He was elected as the first African-American county commissioner and served from 1985-2002.

Homer Lee Wallace is survived by the mother of his daughters, Mrs. Mary Tanksley Wallace; three daughters, Dr. Sandra Wallace Nethels, Ms. Cynthia Wallace, Ms. Constance Wallace; one son, Mr. Malik Wallace; one grandchild, Ms. Jasmine Nethels; one sister, Mrs. Lucille Scott (Ozzie); one brother, Mr. William Wallace (Norma) and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.