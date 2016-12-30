Corps proposes changes to placing cadmium in dredged material containment areas

(Georgia) Two proposed changes to the placing of cadmium-laden dredged sediments at dredged material containment areas (DCMAs), as part of the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project, are available for review in a Draft Supplemental Environmental Assessment (SEA). This SEA supplements the July 2012 Final Environmental Impact Statement for the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project. Corps officials recommend placing material in a manner that reduces risks to wildlife without causing dike failure. Corps officials will accept written public comments on the proposed changes until 12 p.m. on Feb. 3, 2017.

